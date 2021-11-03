Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Acquires $10,600.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Neil E. Cox acquired 5,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $10,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Qumu stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Qumu Co. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 102.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 245.5% during the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 355,274 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

