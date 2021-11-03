Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

QUOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

