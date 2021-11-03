R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.
Shares of RRD stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. 33,217,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,038. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $663.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.62.
In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
About R. R. Donnelley & Sons
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.
Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.