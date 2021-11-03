R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of RRD stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. 33,217,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,038. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $663.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.62.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 422.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.