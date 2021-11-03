R. R. Donnelley & Sons Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 13,717 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,124% compared to the typical volume of 1,121 call options.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

RRD stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $665.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.62.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

