Rage Fan Price Reaches $0.0157 on Major Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $888,224.82 and approximately $40,153.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00086336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00074393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00102004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.70 or 0.07314251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,099.87 or 0.99440455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

