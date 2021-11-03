Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.55

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAIFY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

