Rally (RLY) Price Up 26.5% This Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Rally has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $43.28 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rally has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00085874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00073503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00101769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,597.20 or 0.07302221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,951.95 or 0.99993303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,707,623 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

