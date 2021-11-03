Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $127.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:RL traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.94. 1,874,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,795. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.85. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 88.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,994.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

