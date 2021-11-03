Raymond James Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $68.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.64.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $57.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $17,375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

