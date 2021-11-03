Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

RTX opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.14 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,290,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.