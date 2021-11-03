Realio Network Hits Market Capitalization of $9.11 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $9.11 million and $378,260.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Realio Network has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00081410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00073647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00100794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,926.71 or 0.99741184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.97 or 0.07236524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022299 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

