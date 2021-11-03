Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) One Day Volume Hits $45,805.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $13.01 million and approximately $45,805.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00003368 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Receive Access Ecosystem alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.86 or 0.00430524 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001206 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $612.13 or 0.00980202 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.