Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

11/2/2021 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Check Point is benefiting from growth in security subscriptions, aided by strong demand for its advanced solutions, primarily CloudGuard, Harmony, Sandblast Zero-day threat prevention and Infinity solutions. Increased demands for network security gateways to support higher capacities are aiding the adoption of the company’s remote access VPN solutions. Several Infinity deals in various industries, including government, telecommunication and industrial are positives. Acquisitions have helped it to broaden its portfolio and enter newer markets, which have eventually driven its revenues. The company continues to win new customer accounts, which is boosting revenues. However, currency headwinds and high investments in marketing and sales were an overhang on margins. Intensifying competition in the cybersecurity market is concerning.”

10/29/2021 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $116.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

10/28/2021 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

10/4/2021 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $133.00.

CHKP stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.13. 41,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,440. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

