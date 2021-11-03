REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.74. 303,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,326. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REGENXBIO stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

