REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.
NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.74. 303,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,326. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $50.26.
In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
