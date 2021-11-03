Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) released its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Regional Management stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,005. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.77. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Get Regional Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,687 shares of company stock worth $3,076,766. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regional Management stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Regional Management worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.