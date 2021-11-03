Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.11. 432,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,594. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $99.45 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day moving average of $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

