Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days. Approximately 22.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RLAY stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,251. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

