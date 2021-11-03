RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $141.80, but opened at $148.09. RenaissanceRe shares last traded at $147.40, with a volume of 1,741 shares.

Specifically, CAO James Christopher Fraser bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNR. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.16 and a 200-day moving average of $152.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

