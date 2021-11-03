Rentberry Market Capitalization Achieves $442,587.07 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded up 109.6% against the dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $442,587.07 and $1,207.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rentberry

BERRY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

