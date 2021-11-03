Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $19.50 on Monday. Repay has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 697,665 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Repay by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 994,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Repay by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after purchasing an additional 435,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Repay by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,192,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,752,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

