Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Denny’s Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

DENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Denny’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,143,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,718,000 after buying an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Denny’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

