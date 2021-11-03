Research Analysts Set Expectations for Juniper Networks, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE JNPR opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

