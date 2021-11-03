Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ichor (ICHR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ: ICHR) recently:

11/3/2021 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Ichor had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

10/26/2021 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Shares of ICHR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.16. 4,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,225. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ichor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ichor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

