Reviewing Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cortexyme has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cortexyme and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 2 1 3 0 2.17 MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cortexyme currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.74%. MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.97%. Given Cortexyme’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cortexyme is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and MeiraGTx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$76.85 million ($2.63) -6.46 MeiraGTx $15.56 million 57.19 -$57.99 million ($1.54) -13.04

MeiraGTx has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -52.77% -47.62% MeiraGTx -325.94% -28.71% -18.32%

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Cortexyme on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

