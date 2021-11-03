Revomon Price Reaches $0.89 (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Revomon has a market capitalization of $21.98 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Revomon has traded 121.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00084800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00074024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00101853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,983.56 or 1.00205734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,557.37 or 0.07250691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

