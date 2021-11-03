Robert Alan Schueren Sells 12,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $156,995.01.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,278 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $750,409.34.

NTRA traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $111.91. The stock had a trading volume of 355,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,369. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after buying an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 125.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after buying an additional 556,085 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $47,284,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

