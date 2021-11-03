Robert W. Baird Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $550.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.74.

COST stock traded up $5.34 on Wednesday, hitting $502.33. 1,855,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,065. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $502.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 193,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $86,820,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 143,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $64,359,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

