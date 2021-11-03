Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.84. 12,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,242. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.05. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $231.74 and a fifty-two week high of $345.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.38.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.