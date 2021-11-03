Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded down $12.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 397,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,937. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $312.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Brands stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Rocky Brands worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

