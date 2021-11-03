Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $216.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $243.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.07% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.94. 123,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $128.61 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.