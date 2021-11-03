Royal Bank of Canada Buys 25,754 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.32% of Hasbro worth $42,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $78,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

