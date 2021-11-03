Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $49,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $138.09 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $92.39 and a 52-week high of $138.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

