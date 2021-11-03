Royal Bank of Canada Increases Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$51.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “average” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 1.82. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 106,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

