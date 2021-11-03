Royal Bank of Canada Increases Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$51.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “average” rating on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.
Imperial Oil stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 1.82. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $36.80.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.