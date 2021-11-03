Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $157.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $174.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,228,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after buying an additional 208,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

