Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$184.00 price target on the stock.

CIGI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Colliers International Group to C$194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group to C$188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE CIGI traded up C$3.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$178.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,949. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.85 billion and a PE ratio of -14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$150.31. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$94.72 and a twelve month high of C$184.39.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

