Royal Bank of Canada Sells 25,096 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,096 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.89% of RBC Bearings worth $45,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after buying an additional 144,686 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $27,214,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $15,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $226.45 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.89 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.42.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.