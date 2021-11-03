Royal Mail (LON:RMG) PT Lowered to GBX 804 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 804 ($10.50) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 631.40 ($8.25).

RMG stock opened at GBX 432.70 ($5.65) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 226.50 ($2.96) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 930.41.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

