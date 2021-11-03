Royale Finance Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 131.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 230.2% against the dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00084376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00074632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,944.49 or 0.99850624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.45 or 0.07242306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022263 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,197,903 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

