Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.80

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 491747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

RYAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.