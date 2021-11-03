Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share.
Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 422,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,958. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Sabre has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $16.88.
In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
