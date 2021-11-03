Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 422,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,958. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Sabre has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sabre stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Sabre worth $53,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

