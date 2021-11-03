Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.

Shares of SAGE stock traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.76. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sage Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Sage Therapeutics worth $32,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

