Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 35,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 241,207 shares.The stock last traded at $191.34 and had previously closed at $189.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFM. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.37.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $6,206,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.