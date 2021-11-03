SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07 billion-$8.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $148.47. 2,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,291. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a 1 year low of $108.34 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SAP stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SAP were worth $67,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.