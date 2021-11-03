SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.17.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.44. 8,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.82. SAP has a one year low of $108.34 and a one year high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $183.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
