SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.44. 8,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.82. SAP has a one year low of $108.34 and a one year high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $183.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SAP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SAP by 39.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SAP by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after purchasing an additional 35,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SAP by 6.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

