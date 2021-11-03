Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sapiens International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPNS stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 201,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,870. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sapiens International stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

