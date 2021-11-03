SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.38% of SBA Communications worth $133,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $73,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $8.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.62. 8,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,558. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

