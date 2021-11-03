Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAKE. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

