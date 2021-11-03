Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,183 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BRP Group worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 79.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP Group alerts:

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NYSE:BRP opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.