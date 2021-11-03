Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.84 Million in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 476,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 7.80% of 1847 Goedeker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,376,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,467,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

GOED opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter.

In other 1847 Goedeker news, CEO Albert Fouerti bought 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

