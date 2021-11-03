Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Workday by 523.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $2,339,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Workday in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.96.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $291.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,618.13, a P/E/G ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.31. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.86 and a fifty-two week high of $292.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

